One Million Trees To Be Planted In GB Under Tsumani Project

Faizan Hashmi 59 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 01:14 PM

One million trees to be planted in GB under Tsumani Project

Under tsunami project one million tree would be planted in Gilgit Baltistan during current year

GILGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2020 ) :Under tsunami project one million tree would be planted in Gilgit Baltistan during current year.

Minister Forest and Wildlife GB Imran Wakeel while talking to media here in Gilgit on Wednesday said that to make clean and green Gilgit Baltistan efforts of government of GB were appreciable.Consultations were completed with all relevant stakeholders regarding plantation .He said that in the history of Gilgit Baltistan such a huge number of trees were being planted. Work and coordination with local community was necessary for safety of thses trees,wakeel added .

Wakeel further stated that safety and protection of trees was the prime responsibility of government and masses.

He said that trees play important role in enhancing our quality of life in the urban and rural environment, adding that this is acknowledged in the Governments Sustainable Development Strategy.

Trees improve air quality by acting as natural air filters removing dust, smoke and fumes from the atmosphere by trapping them on their leaves, branches and trunks, Wakeel added.

