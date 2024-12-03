One million youth to be trained in IT under Bano Qabil project: Hafiz Naeem

Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Tuesday said that one million youth will be provided free IT training in the next few years under the ‘Bano Qabil project’ of Alkhidmat Foundation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami, Hafiz Naeem-ur-Rehman Tuesday said that one million youth will be provided free IT training in the next few years under the ‘Bano Qabil project’ of Alkhidmat Foundation.

He said that new Bano Qabil Centers will also be established in Rawalpindi, following Karachi and Lahore.

He was speaking at the Youth Empowerment Session organized by Alkhidmat Foundation on the occasion of International Volunteer Day at Pak-China Center.

He congratulated Alkhidmat Foundation Pakistan for serving in almost eight major sectors and continuing its mission through projects like earthquake and flood relief, healthcare, education and training of orphans, housing, scholarships, and the Bano Qabil program.

He praised Alkhidmat Foundation’s efforts in providing thousands of orphaned and destitute children with free education, training, and housing, particularly through its premier educational institutions like Aghosh, which cater to the educational needs of underprivileged children.

Vice Ameer Mian Muhammad Aslam, Ameer Jamaat-e-Islami Punjab North Dr. Tariq Saleem, and Alkhidmat Foundation President Dr. Rizwan were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Hafiz Naeem emphasized on provision of employment and development opportunities to the youth in the IT sector.

He called for ensuring uninterrupted internet facility to the citizens and said that there must be ethical guidelines for the use of technology. He said that the Constitution obliges the state to provide free and quality education to all citizens.

However, he said that 25 million children in the country are still deprived of education.

Hafiz Naeem emphasized on implementing a uniform curriculum and education system. He stressed the need of implementing the economic system of islam in the country as the interest-based capitalist system deprives people of equal opportunities and concentrates wealth in a few hands.

He reaffirmed Jamaat-e-Islami's commitment to strive for an Islamic economic system in line with the spirit of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Hafiz Naeem emphasized implementation of urdu as the national and official language as mandated by the Constitution and upheld by the Supreme Court, calling for all government correspondence, education, and judicial proceedings to be conducted in Urdu.