One Million Youth To Be Trained Under National Skills Development Initiative

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 01, 2022 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2022 ) :DigiPAKISTAN will train 1 million people in various fields of computer science to enable them to earn employment both at home and abroad under the National Skills Development Initiative.

The main objective of the program is to build a highly skilled human resource in diversified IT domains and contribute in nation building towards a knowledge-based economy.

In order to bring this vision, a comprehensive DigiPAKISTAN National Skills Development Initiative has been designed which provides contemporary online training of Information Technology in Technical, Non-Technical and High-Tech Domains across all provinces of Pakistan and overseas Pakistanis to empower youth of the nation.

Under this program, DigiPakistan will launch 16 courses in Fast Track Technical Programs, 15 courses in Fast Track Non-Technical Programs while 01 course will be on Associate Certification Programs.

Fast Track Technical Programs will include IT Fundamentals, microsoft Front End, ASP.NET, PHP Laravel, SQL Server ,Android Apps ,iOS Apps, React Native, CCNA, CompTIA Security, CEH, CHFI, CISA, CISM, AWS Practitioner, AWS SysOps, AWS Developer, Microsoft Cloud Administrator, Google Cloud, Python, ML & AI and Data Science.

Fast Track Non-Technical Program will include courses on SAP ERP, Project Management Professional (PMP), Amazon FBA business, Search Engineer Optimization (SEO), Digital Marketing, Social Media Marketing (SMM), Graphic Design, UI / UX Design, Video Editing, AutoCAD and Microsoft Office.

Associate Certification Program will provide training on Digital Forensic Cyber Security, CISSP Cyber Security Professional, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain Technology and Full Stack Web Development (MCSA).

DigiPakistan was launched to train the youth of Pakistan in Information Technology Skills Development to support the Initiative DIGITAL PAKISTAN in capacity building, increasing the competencies of our graduates and providing them the skills that are very important to enhance the capabilities for further employment.

It also aimed to transform Pakistani Youth into productive workforce to contest the challenges of fourth industrial revolution through latest, demand driven and state of the art IT skills with increased access to high-quality education for everyone, anywhere and anytime.

