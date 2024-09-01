Open Menu

One Million Youths To Get IT Education Every Year: Ahsan Iqbal

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2024 | 08:40 PM

One million youths to get IT education every year: Ahsan Iqbal

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal on Sunday said that government has planned to train youths in the IT sector through Chinese cooperation.

In a statement issued here, he highlighted the contribution made by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz's (PML-N) government, asserting, "The PML-N led governments have distributed 1 million laptops among students."

"One million youngsters will get IT education every year," he added.

The minister said that that the incumbent government was creating opportunities to provide digital education to people, stressing the need for increasing literacy.

"We will have to boost literacy by up to 90 percent in a bid to steer the country towards prosperity," he added

The minister announced the release of the district education index report. "Schools from 124 districts of the country have scored 53 percent. The prime minister has established a task force in connection with the educational emergency," he added.

