ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2023 ) :One minor burnt to death while over two dozen huts of Afghan families burnt to ashes in Nartoppa village near Chach motorway interchange in the limits of Hazro town of Attock on Sunday, police and rescue sources said.

According to sources, an Afghan family was making food at its hut when all of the sudden LPG stove burst.

The 4 years old Abdulah who was sleeping in the haunt could not be saved and burnt to death while two dozen haunts turned in to ashes when the Rescue-1122 fire tenders reached at the site and extinguished the fire.

Valuables worth thousands of rupees of the families were also burnt in the fire and they rendered under the open sky.