One minor girl shot dead, another injured in Faisalabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2019 ) :A five year girl was shot dead while another six year girl was injured, over an old enmity, occurred at a house located at Sargodha road in Faisalabad on Monday.

According to police both the victims of firing incident were shifted to a local hospital, a private news channel reported.

Condition of the injured was stated to be stable, police said.

Police have registered First Information Report and started investigation.