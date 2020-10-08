UrduPoint.com
One Minute Silence Observes At 8:58 A.m. In Balakot On 15th Anniversary Of Earthquake

BALAKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :The people Thursday observed a one-minute silence here at 8:52 a.m. on the 15th anniversary to pay homage to the martyred of devastating earthquake of 2005.

Later, the survivors of the earthquake, members of the civil society, students and other organizations offered Fatiha at the government boys high school graveyard for the people who have lost their lives in the earthquake.

Like all previous years, the trader's associations of Balakot also observed complete shutter down in the city and adjoining areas and staged a protest by blocking Mansehra Naran Jalkhad (MNJ) road repeating their demands of reconstruction of destroyed buildings of schools, colleges, hospitals and water supply schemes in the area.

Some 15 years ago on October 8,2005 at 08:52 a.m., some 80,000 people died and houses were destroyed when an earthquake of 7.6 magnitudes hit Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the statistics, the earthquake left more than 17,000 people dead in Balakot alone. The collective prayers for the victims would be offered at different places of the Balakot.

The deadly earthquake brought a wave of destruction in the Hazara division particularly in Balakot and surrounding areas. According to the figures for Provincial Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (PERRA), 2,959 schools and colleges were destroyed.

During 2005, the earthquake also destroyed or damaged 9 health facilities in Balakot including the Tehsil headquarters hospital and 8 Basic health units in other areas of the Tehsil. All 9 projects of reconstruction in the health sector are still in progress.

According to the statistics of 2019 the progress of the reconstruction of schools damaged in district Manshera through ERRA and Non-Governmental Organizations (NGO), ERRA pledged 1132 schools where 707 schools have been completed, on 246 schools construction is in progress and 179 school buildings are in the process of tendering and designing.

After the earthquake NGOs sponsored 358 schools where 346 schools have been completed while 5 schools are under construction and the rest of the 7 buildings are in the process of tendering and designing.

According to the executive summary of ERRA projects in district Mansehra and Torghar in the education sector, ERRA pledged 1224 projects completed 876, under-construction 86 and 262 are in the phase of designing and tendering.

In other sectors including enforcement, livelihood, health, governance, medical rehabilitation, power, town planning, transport, and Watsan ERRA has pledged 1599 projects and completed 1387, under construction projects are 123 and 63 projects are in the phase of tendering and designing in both districts.

