One Minute Silence, Traffic Halted On Youm-e-Istehsal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2022 | 12:40 PM

One minute silence, traffic halted on Youm-e-Istehsal

ISLAMABAD, Aug 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :One minute silence was observed here Friday across the capital at 08:59 a.m. on Youm-e-Isthsaal to mark the completion of third year of Indian military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and illegal, immoral and unconstitutional step to strip its special status.

The traffic was also came to a halt on three points in the Federal capital including Express Chowk Signal, Ayub Chowk and Faisal Avenue Chowk to express solidarity with Kashmiris.

The government has planned a series of activities including seminars and conferences to mark the Youm-e-Istehsal and express solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri people while rallies in their support were being staged across the country with vibrant participation of people from all walks of life.

The whole nation will give a message to their Kashmiri brethren that the people of Pakistan will always stand with them in their just struggle for right to independence and against the atrocities committed by the Indian forces.

