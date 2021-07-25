One missing, another rescued from Panjkora River

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) ::A 12-year-old teenager was missing while another was rescued by local people of Berkeley village, Khar, Dir Lower from Panjkora River, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 official, a call was received by Rescue-1122 Call Center of drowning of two youths during bathing in Panjkora River at Berkeley village, Khal, the team of Rescue rushed to the spot and one teenager was rescued alive by the local people while the search for the other 12-year-old was underway.

The Rescue-1122 official also confirmed that 12-year-old Zakaria Syed son of Muharram Syed resident of Ganchala Rabat was still missing. While the rescue operation continued for search the missing youth.