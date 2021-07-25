UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One Missing, Another Rescued From Panjkora River

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 24 seconds ago Sun 25th July 2021 | 05:40 PM

One missing, another rescued from Panjkora River

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2021 ) ::A 12-year-old teenager was missing while another was rescued by local people of Berkeley village, Khar, Dir Lower from Panjkora River, here on Sunday.

According to Rescue-1122 official, a call was received by Rescue-1122 Call Center of drowning of two youths during bathing in Panjkora River at Berkeley village, Khal, the team of Rescue rushed to the spot and one teenager was rescued alive by the local people while the search for the other 12-year-old was underway.

The Rescue-1122 official also confirmed that 12-year-old Zakaria Syed son of Muharram Syed resident of Ganchala Rabat was still missing. While the rescue operation continued for search the missing youth.

Related Topics

Rabat Berkeley Dir Khal Sunday From Muharram

Recent Stories

51,073 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered in p ..

26 minutes ago

Guinean President receives General Inspector of UA ..

40 minutes ago

UAE delegation visits Saudi Arabia to strengthen a ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Police handle 42K calls during Eid Al Adha h ..

1 hour ago

Dubai saw 6,388 sales transactions worth AED14.79 ..

2 hours ago

Pakistan reports 2,819 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deat ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.