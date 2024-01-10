One mln kids administered anti polio drops in district Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2024) District administration achieved the target of administrating anti-polio drops to one million kids during the third day of the campaign, on Wednesday.

This was disclosed by Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer during a field inspection as he visited gypsies' residences.

The deputy commissioner also distributed gifts among the gypsy kids. He hailed the exemplary cooperation of the citizens in making the anti-polio campaign successful. He however added that the remaining kids would be given anti-polio drops during two days of follow-up.

He also said that anti-polio teams were given complete security cover. Besides this, public complaints were also addressed timely, he concluded.