Open Menu

One Mln Kids To Be Given Anti Polio Doses From June 3

Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM

One mln kids to be given anti polio doses from June 3

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) About one million kids will be given anti-polio doses during a drive commencing from June 3 in district Multan.

Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu inaugurated the campaign by vaccinating a kid at Shehbaz Sharif Hospital here on Saturday.

While talking to media persons, he informed that over 4000 teams were introduced to perform the task.

He urged parents to cooperate with the team in the vaccination campaign.

He however also added that action would also be taken against the parents who would refuse to vaccinate their kids.

Teams will be deputed at hospitals, dispensaries, bus stand, railway station and some other crowded places.

A special control room has also been established for information and registration of complaints.

Related Topics

Multan Shahbaz Sharif June Media From Million

Recent Stories

Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamaba ..

Vietnam Ambassador's wife goes missing in Islamabad

6 minutes ago
 Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in ..

Miss Pakistan holds inaugural crowning ceremony in Lahore

47 minutes ago
 Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cyber ..

Pakistan to welcome UK’s support to tackle cybercrimes’ challenge: Mohsin Na ..

2 hours ago
 Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Raw ..

Day-long seminar by SIFC’s GPI to be held in Rawalpindi on Tuesday

4 hours ago
 Heatwave kills 33 people in India

Heatwave kills 33 people in India

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 June 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 June 2024

6 hours ago
 FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billio ..

FBR exceeds revenue target, collects Rs.760 billion in May

15 hours ago
 Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elec ..

Tarar extends congratulations to CPNE's newly elected office bearers

15 hours ago
 Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar Univ ..

Transparent examinations a hallmark of Gwadar University:VC

15 hours ago
 Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in ..

Brother shot dead sister over domestic dispute in Mansehra

16 hours ago
 Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes ..

Japan's 'Rebuilding Together' project revitalizes healthcare infrastructure in P ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan