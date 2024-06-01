One Mln Kids To Be Given Anti Polio Doses From June 3
Sumaira FH Published June 01, 2024 | 03:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) About one million kids will be given anti-polio doses during a drive commencing from June 3 in district Multan.
Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sindhu inaugurated the campaign by vaccinating a kid at Shehbaz Sharif Hospital here on Saturday.
While talking to media persons, he informed that over 4000 teams were introduced to perform the task.
He urged parents to cooperate with the team in the vaccination campaign.
He however also added that action would also be taken against the parents who would refuse to vaccinate their kids.
Teams will be deputed at hospitals, dispensaries, bus stand, railway station and some other crowded places.
A special control room has also been established for information and registration of complaints.
