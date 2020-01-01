'One mln tube-wells to be converted to solar energy'

(@imziishan)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2020 ) :Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik said on Wednesday that a policy was being evolved to convert one million tube-wells to solar energy.

Chairing a meeting here, he said solar energy tube-wells would surely provide relief to farmers economically, adding that Pakistan was an agricultural country and the agriculture sector could lead it towards progress and prosperity.

He lamented the agriculture sector had been ignored deliberately for the last 30 years which caused huge losses not only to the national economy but also deprived farmers of handsome income.

He said that past regimes installed expensive electricity plants which put burden on economy. The incumbent government is paying focus on electricity projects from renewable resources, he added.