One Mln Youth Become Part Of PM 'Tiger Force': Special Assistant To Prime Minister On Youth Affairs Usman Dar

Faizan Hashmi 23 minutes ago Mon 18th May 2020 | 05:27 PM

One mln youth become part of PM 'Tiger Force': Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that one million youth had become part of the tiger force on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan which was an ample proof that youth had confidence in the PTI led government

Attock, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar has said that one million youth had become part of the tiger force on the call of Prime Minister Imran Khan which was an ample proof that youth had confidence in the PTI led government.

He state this while addressing the participants of orientation session of COVID- 19 Relief Tiger Force here . On the occassion Advisor to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam , DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar , ADC Zaigham Nawaz , AC Jannat Hussain Nekokara , Malik Khurram Ali Khan were also present.

Usman Dar said that Tiger Force was actively playing its role in implementation of the SOPs regarding coronavirus and providing relief to the masses and specailly extending helping hand in Ehsas Kafalat Profram .

He said , the tiger force would also ensure peace and assist the local administration to organise eid congregations under the SOPs laid down by the government to prevent the spread of viral disease.

He said , youth were precious asset of the nation and the prime minister Khan had released special funds of Rs 100 billion to empower them under the Kamyab Jawan Program launched across the country.

He said , youth present here were looking smart and fresh which was a healthy sign and an ample proof that these volunteers of Tiger Force would prove their metal during the present emergency and in the furture also.

Usman said , registration of one million youth in a very short time, proved that they wanted to work for the prosperity and development of the country.

He said , during the holy month of Ramazan almost 100,000 volunteers of Tiger Force had performed their duties efficiently .

He said these volunteers would collect the data of unemployed youth at union council level as the government was chalking out a comprehensive plan to give opportunities to them specially those who were skilled.

On the occasion, Advisor to Prime Minister, on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said that volunteers were serving the nation in this time of hardships.

He hailed Usman Dar for leading the force.

He said , youth as front line fighters , played instrumental role in making Pakistan and certainly they were strength of the prime minister .

He said that 65 percent of our population consisted of the youth and said that almost 35 percent volunteers were females which was a good omen.

He lauded the role of Usman Dar for giving idea to Prime Minister Imran Khan for establishing the Tiger Force.

Earlier DC Attock Ali Anan Qamar in his welcome address said that in the district, 8213 volunteers had been registered including 400 females and all the volunteers had been given basic orientation about volunteerism and said that these volunteers would prove helpful in any emergency.

