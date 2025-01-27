Open Menu

One Mln Youth To Avail Employment Opportunities Abroad Annually: Rana Mashhood

Sumaira FH Published January 27, 2025 | 10:04 PM

Chairman of the Prime Minister's Youth Programme(PMYP) Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan on Monday said that Youth is the future of Pakistan and as many as one million youth would get employment opportunities abroad annually under the initiative of PMYP

Addressing a press conference at Jinnah Convention Center, he said that the country's economy was moving towards the right direction under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and was taking various initiatives to highlight the potential and provide more employment opportunities to the youth.

The Chairman PMYP announced that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif would administer the oath of the National Youth Council(NYC) comprising 100 members on Tuesday which would provide advisory to the PM and the government about youth issues.

He informed that NYC will provide a platform to advocate for youth development and engagement in governance and its members will offer non-partisan advice to the Prime Minister.

The Chairman PMYP added that high-level delegations of 12 countries including Turkmenistan, Tajikistan, Azerbaijan, and Bahrain were visiting Pakistan to attend the Common Wealth Youth Alliance conference today while the President of Turkiye would visit Pakistan soon to explore more opportunities for the welfare of the Youth.

Mashhood said that the successful holding of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit reflected the best policies of the govt, adding Pakistan's position had been strengthened at the global level and the trust of international financial institutions and big powers showed the best economic policies of the government.

He informed that the Digital Youth Portal was being set up aimed to facilitate career growth for young professionals while meeting the labour market needs of various businesses including health, telecom, Artificial intelligence, tourism, sports and others.

Pakistan has got the chairmanship of the Commonwealth Youth Secretariat for the first time and its secretariat was established in Islamabad, he said and added that youth were misled in the recent past from the right path but "We are now preparing our youth to face the challenges of the modern world”.

