One month deadline for installing fire extinguishers in public transport

Muhammad Irfan Published October 24, 2022 | 08:15 PM

Sindh Transport Department has given transporters a one-month deadline to install fire extinguishers in buses, coasters and school vans

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2022 ) :Sindh Transport Department has given transporters a one-month deadline to install fire extinguishers in buses, coasters and school vans.

Provincial Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon while presiding over a meeting of the department on Monday directed to start a campaign to check safety arrangements in public transport.

The minister also instructed for strict checking of public transport vehicles by district administration in collaboration with highway police.

Stressing transporters for keeping passenger safety at top priority he observed that negligence of transporters and lack of awareness among drivers to deal with emergency situations result into tragic accidents and loss of hundreds of precious lives.

Memon directed that the motor vehicle registration rules should be strictly implemented and the permits of violators should be cancelled while CNG cylinders should be removed from all public transport vehicles.

He also called for thorough vigilance and serious efforts and warned of strict action against the negligent.

Reviewing issues of People's Bus Service Sharjeel Memon said that PBS was a mega pilot project of Sindh government so Sindh Mass Transit Authority should make monitoring system of bus service more effective and ensure daily reporting.

Secretary Transport Abdul Halim Sheikh, MD Sindh Mass Transit Authority Captain R Altaf Hussain Sario, Additional Secretary Transport Mushtaq Sheikh, Assistant Director Legal Sindh Mass Transit Authority Bashir Hussain, Operations Manager Operations NRTC Abdul Shakoor and others attended the meeting.

