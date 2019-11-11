One month remission announced for prisoners in respect of 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal

(@imziishan)

Superintendent of Prison and Correctional Facility (Malir Prison) Aurangzeb Kango on Monday announced to award remission of one month in respect of 12th Rabi-ul Awwal, birthday celebrations of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

As many as 27 prisoners would be benefited from this remission.

He announced the remission during Mehfil-e-Naat organized by Justice Helpline with support of Prison Administration and Dr. Essa Dental Services, said a statement.

Former Director Law Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Syed Israr Ali was chief guest of the event which was presided over by Convener Oversight Committee, Home Department Sindh and philanthropist, CEO Dr.

Essa Laboratories Dr. Farhan Essa.

President Justice Helpline Nadeem Shaikh Advocate, AJK Marwat Advocate, Saleem Micheal Advocate, Ghansham Parkash, Haris Amin Bhatti, prison officials and a large number of prisoners were present on the occasion.

On the occasion, prisoners recited Na'ats and participated actively in the event. Sweets were also distributed among prisoners.