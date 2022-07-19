UrduPoint.com

One-month Teachers' Training Programme Starts

Sumaira FH Published July 19, 2022 | 05:50 PM

One-month Teachers' Training Programme starts

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :A one-month teachers training programme has been initiated at Faculty of Education, Islamia University Bahawalpur (IUB) here.

According to official sources, the Faculty of education made arrangements for launching the one-month training programme for full-time and part-time teachers.

"Around 2,000 have been enrolled to attend the one-month teacher training programme," said Prof. Dr Irshad Hussain, the Dean of Faculty of Education, IUB.

He said that the programme aimed to improve the teaching skills of teachers performing their services at educational institutions.

The professional training, Dr Hussain said, would also equip the participant teachers with modern knowledge and skills.

