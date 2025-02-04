One More Accused Held In Jatli Girl’s Poisoning Cases
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 04, 2025 | 05:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The Jatli Police on Tuesday made further progress in the case of poisoning a 20-year-old girl arresting another accused Wajahat.
Four accused including two women were already in the police custody on a four-day physical remand, a Rawalpindi Police spokesman said.
The earlier arrested accused included Gulfraz alias Galu, the brother-in-law of the deceased, Muhammad Amin, the neighbour, Gulzar Begum, the maternal uncle of the deceased (mother of the sister-in-law) and Anila Bibi (sister-in-law).
