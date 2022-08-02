One more arrested for fanning extremism on social media

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The district police here on Tuesday took another person into custody after registering a case for inciting religious extremism by posting hateful content on social media.

According to the police spokesperson, Station House Officer(SHO) City police station, Khanzada Khan has launched a crackdown against elements using social media to promote extremist narratives and spreading hate through Facebook against different sects.

During such operation, the police arrested the accused who was identified as Syed Kumail Haider and registered a case against him.

He said that posting hateful content on social media was an unforgivable act and detrimental to peace in the district.

He appealed to residents to prove themselves as responsible citizens and avoid such negative things.