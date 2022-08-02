UrduPoint.com

One More Arrested For Fanning Extremism On Social Media

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 11:50 AM

One more arrested for fanning extremism on social media

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The district police here on Tuesday took another person into custody after registering a case for inciting religious extremism by posting hateful content on social media.

According to the police spokesperson, Station House Officer(SHO) City police station, Khanzada Khan has launched a crackdown against elements using social media to promote extremist narratives and spreading hate through Facebook against different sects.

During such operation, the police arrested the accused who was identified as Syed Kumail Haider and registered a case against him.

He said that posting hateful content on social media was an unforgivable act and detrimental to peace in the district.

He appealed to residents to prove themselves as responsible citizens and avoid such negative things.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Social Media Facebook

Recent Stories

Pakistan Army's copter with general on board goes ..

Pakistan Army's copter with general on board goes missing

10 minutes ago
 PTI received 'prohibited funding': ECP announces v ..

PTI received 'prohibited funding': ECP announces verdict

36 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 August 2022

2 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd August 2022

3 hours ago
 Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearanc ..

Prime Minister expresses concern over disappearance of army helicopter

11 hours ago
 Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

Pakistan's Faiza shines in women squash event

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.