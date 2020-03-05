One more case of coronavirus diagnosed in Karachi, result of four samples awaited

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :One more case of coronavirus has been diagnosed on Thursday evening and now the number of cases in Sindh have come to three.

This was disclosed in the meeting of Taskforce on Coronavirus chaired by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah here at CM's House.

The chief minister said that he was making all out efforts to contain the coronavirus but unfortunately third case has emerged.

He directed the health department to isolate the family members of the new patient and even trace all those who he was in close contact.

The meeting was attended by Minister Health Dr Azra Pechuho, Minister Local govt Nasir Shah, Advisor Law Murtaza Wahab, Chief Secretary Mumtaz Shah, IG Sindh Mushtaq Maher, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Iftikhar Shahalwani, Home Secretary Usman Chachar, Adl IG Karachi Ghulam Nabi Memon, Secretary Health Zahid Abbasi, DG PDMA Salman Shah, Dr Faisal of Aga Khan, representatives of Rangers, Corps -5, Civil Aviation, Airport and FIA.

The chief minister was told that six samples of coronavirus suspects were sent for lab test, of them one has been declared as positive and another one negative, while the result of four samples were awaited.

The new patient is 69 years old. He is male and belonged to District East of Karachi. He has the history of visiting Iran.

The chief minister was informed that so far 251 test of coronavirus suspects have been conducted all over Pakistan which include 59 in Islamabad, 75 Punjab, 68 in Sindh, KPK 24, Balochistan eight, AJK three and Gilgit Baltistan 14.

Out of 251 tests only six cases have been diagnosed as positive, of them two are in Balochistan, three in Sindh and one in Gilgit Baltistan.

The meeting was told that the total number of pilgrims have been calculated at 2355, of them 1748 have completed 14 days quarantine and have no symptoms of the virus, 497 are in quarantine at their home and 110 are still untraceable.

The chief minister directed the secretary health to hand over the CNIC numbers of untraced pilgrims with NADRA to trace them properly.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah through video link participated in the meeting organized by PM's Special Assistant Health Dr Zafar Mirza on coronavirus from Islamabad.

Through video link the meeting was attended by the health minister and chief secretary of Punjab, health secretary of KPK, secretary health of Gilgat Baltistan and chief secretary of Balochistan.

The chief minister said that the first case had been diagnosed in Sindh and after that he has been holding regular meetings.

He said that the pilgrims who returned to Sindh have been traced through district committees headed by deputy commissioners. We have tried to contain the coronavirus through Public Private Partnership with Indus hospital. A renowned doctor of Aga Khan Dr Faisal is also on board with Sindh government, he said.

The chief minister also pointed out that in Balochistan the pilgrims returning from Iran were being kept in quarantine only for five days.

He suggested that they must be kept for 14 days as recommended by the experts/doctors.

Sindh Chief Minister offered Balochistan of his support whatever it needed for quarantine of pilgrims, testing of suspects and necessary equipments.