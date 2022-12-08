UrduPoint.com

One More Corona Case Arrives From Cantt Area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :One more Coronavirus case was reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,737.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Thursday, the infected cases included 44,105 from Rawalpindi and 3,632 from other districts.

Presently, nine confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had received jabs against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,113 samples were collected, out of which 112 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.88 per cent.

