Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

One More Corona Case Arrives From Kashmir

Sumaira FH Published April 12, 2023 | 02:40 PM

One more Corona case arrives from Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :One more Corona patient belonging to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir was brought to the Holy Family Hospital of the city during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,856.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the infected cases included 44,182 from Rawalpindi and 3,674 from other districts.

The report added that three patients were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital including two stable and one in moderate position, adding four patients having positive symptoms were quarantined at homes.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,262 samples were collected, of which 261 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 per cent.

Related Topics

Rawalpindi Azad Jammu And Kashmir March Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

BEEAH Group joins UAE International Investors Coun ..

BEEAH Group joins UAE International Investors Council

1 hour ago
 Govt decides to pay April’s salaries, pension be ..

Govt decides to pay April’s salaries, pension before Eid

1 hour ago
 More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career couns ..

More than 5,000 Emiratis benefit from career counselling in 3 months

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th Ap ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 12th April 2023

5 hours ago
 French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of ..

French Present confers Grand Officer of Legion of Honour on Sharjah Ruler

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.