One more Corona case arrives from Kashmir

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :One more Corona patient belonging to the Azad Jammu and Kashmir was brought to the Holy Family Hospital of the city during the last 24 hours, raising the district's confirmed cases to 47,856.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the infected cases included 44,182 from Rawalpindi and 3,674 from other districts.

The report added that three patients were admitted to the Holy Family Hospital including two stable and one in moderate position, adding four patients having positive symptoms were quarantined at homes.

The report further said that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

In addition, District Health Authority updated that during the last 24 hours,262 samples were collected, of which 261 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.38 per cent.