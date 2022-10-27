UrduPoint.com

One More Corona Case Arrives From The Cantt Area

Sumaira FH Published October 27, 2022 | 05:10 PM

One more Corona case arrives from the Cantt area

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :One more Coronavirus case was reported from the Rawalpindi Cantonment area during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,685.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Thursday, the infected cases included 44,057 from Rawalpindi and 3,628 from other districts.

Presently, nine confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,1,010 samples were collected, out of which 1,009 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent.

