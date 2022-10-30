UrduPoint.com

One More Corona Case Arrives From The Potohar Town Area

Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2022 | 04:20 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :One more Coronavirus case was reported from the Potohar town area during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,691.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here on Sunday, the infected cases included 44,062 from Rawalpindi and 3,629 from other districts.

10 confirmed patients were quarantined at home, while no one was admitted to any district's health facility. The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had received jabs against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,1,001 samples were collected, out of which 1,000 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.11 per cent.

More Stories From Pakistan

