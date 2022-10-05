One more Corona case reported from Cantt area

UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published October 05, 2022 | 10:09 PM

One more Coronavirus case was reported from the Cantonment area during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,660

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :One more Coronavirus case was reported from the Cantonment area during the last 24 hours, raising the district's tally of confirmed cases to 47,660.

As per the latest data released by the District Health Authority here Wednesday, the infected cases included 44,036 from Rawalpindi and 3,624 from other districts.

Presently, 12 confirmed patients were quarantined at homes, and no one was admitted to any district's health facility.

The report further updated that 7,006,011 people, including 44,790 health workers, had jabbed themselves against the lethal coronavirus (COVID-19) across the district since the vaccination administering drive launched on March 10, 2021.

District Health Authority added that during the last 24 hours,1,018 samples were collected, out of which 1,017 were declared negative, while the positivity rate was recorded at 0.1 per cent.

