One More Corona Patient Died

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:24 PM

One more corona patient died

One more patient has died of COVID-19 here in isolation ward on Friday, taking the tally to 46 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2020 ) :One more patient has died of COVID-19 here in isolation ward on Friday, taking the tally to 46 in Hyderabad.

Dr. Feeroza Baig, 55, resident of Latifabad, has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at isolation ward.

The burial of the deceased was carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOP) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.

