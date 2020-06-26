One More Corona Patient Died
Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 26th June 2020 | 07:24 PM
One more patient has died of COVID-19 here in isolation ward on Friday, taking the tally to 46 in Hyderabad
Dr. Feeroza Baig, 55, resident of Latifabad, has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at isolation ward.
The burial of the deceased was carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOP) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.