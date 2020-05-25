UrduPoint.com
One More Corona Patient Died In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 25th May 2020 | 12:20 AM

One more corona patient died in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2020 ) :One more coronavirus patient Sunday died here at Sindh Government Kohsar Hospital taking the tally to 24 in Hyderabad.

A 70-year-old Younis son of Abdul Kareem, resident of Islamabad area, succumbed to the COVID-19 here at the isolation ward of the hospital.

The last rituals of the deceased carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) here at a local graveyard under the supervision of district administration.

