UrduPoint.com

One More Corona Patient Died In KP

Sumaira FH Published April 22, 2022 | 11:53 PM

One more corona patient died in KP

One more corona patient died while fifteen new cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said updates shared by the Health Department on Friday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2022 ) :One more corona patient died while fifteen new cases were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, said updates shared by the Health Department on Friday.

With one more death, the toll from the disease in the province has climbed to 6324.

Total cases have reached 219437. However, the total number of active Corona cases is 404.

During the same period two patients have also recovered from the disease. As many as 5086 tests were conducted out of which only 15 have proved positive for Corona.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Died Same From

Recent Stories

Kyrgyz President Orders Resignation of Foreign Min ..

Kyrgyz President Orders Resignation of Foreign Minister Kazakbaev

1 minute ago
 Belgian Unionists Call for Wage Hike as Runaway In ..

Belgian Unionists Call for Wage Hike as Runaway Inflation Shrinks Buying Power

1 minute ago
 PTI is confused, making controversial decisions: A ..

PTI is confused, making controversial decisions: Ahsan Iqbal

1 minute ago
 Pentagon to Prioritize Energy Demand Reduction in ..

Pentagon to Prioritize Energy Demand Reduction in New Acquisitions - Senior Offi ..

1 minute ago
 Mahira Khan writes heart-touching note to wish bir ..

Mahira Khan writes heart-touching note to wish birthday to her brother

53 minutes ago
 Moldova summons Russian ambassador over military s ..

Moldova summons Russian ambassador over military statements

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.