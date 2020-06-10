UrduPoint.com
One More Corona Patient Dies

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 10th June 2020 | 08:58 PM

One more coronavirus patient has died here at civil hospital on Wednesday, taking the tally to 33 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :One more coronavirus patient has died here at civil hospital on Wednesday, taking the tally to 33 in Hyderabad.

A 60 year old Ronaq Ali Rajput has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at the isolation ward of the hospital.

The burial of the deceased was carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOP) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.

