One more corona patient dies

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jun, 2020 ) :One more coronavirus patient has died here at civil hospital on Wednesday, taking the tally to 33 in Hyderabad.

A 60 year old Ronaq Ali Rajput has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at the isolation ward of the hospital.

The burial of the deceased was carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOP) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.