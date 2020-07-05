UrduPoint.com
One More Corona Patient Dies

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Sun 05th July 2020 | 08:30 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2020 ) :One more patient has died of COVID-19 here in isolation ward on Sunday, taking the tally to 49 in Hyderabad.

A 60 year old woman, Salma, resident of Latifabad, succumbed to the COVID-19 here at isolation ward of civil hospital.

The burial of the deceased was carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOP) at a local graveyard under supervision of the district administration.

