One more corona patient dies in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :One more coronavirus patient has died here at civil hospital on Tuesday, taking the tally to 21 in Hyderabad.

A 57-year old patient, Islamuddin resident of Liaquat Colony, has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at isolation ward of LU hospital.

The burial of the deceased was carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.