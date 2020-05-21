UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One More Corona Patient Dies In Hyderabad

Thu 21st May 2020 | 09:30 PM

One more corona patient dies in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2020 ) :One more coronavirus patient has died here at civil hospital on Thursday, taking the tally to 23 in Hyderabad.

An aged woman named Amna, resident of Hirabad area, has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at isolation ward of LU hospital.

The burial of the deceased was carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOP) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.

More Stories From Pakistan

