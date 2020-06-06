One More Corona Patient Dies In Hyderabad
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:50 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :One more coronavirus patient has died here at civil hospital's isolation ward on Saturday, taking the tally to 30 in Hyderabad.
A 75 year old lady Khursheed Begum resident of Latifabad, has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at isolation ward of the hospital.
The burial of the deceased woman was carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOP) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.