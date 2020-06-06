One more corona patient dies in Hyderabad

One more coronavirus patient has died here at civil hospital's isolation ward on Saturday, taking the tally to 30 in Hyderabad

A 75 year old lady Khursheed Begum resident of Latifabad, has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at isolation ward of the hospital.

The burial of the deceased woman was carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOP) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.