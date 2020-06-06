UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One More Corona Patient Dies In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Sat 06th June 2020 | 11:50 PM

One more corona patient dies in Hyderabad

One more coronavirus patient has died here at civil hospital's isolation ward on Saturday, taking the tally to 30 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2020 ) :One more coronavirus patient has died here at civil hospital's isolation ward on Saturday, taking the tally to 30 in Hyderabad.

A 75 year old lady Khursheed Begum resident of Latifabad, has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at isolation ward of the hospital.

The burial of the deceased woman was carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOP) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.

Related Topics

Died Hyderabad Women Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes Egypt&#039;s efforts calling for imme ..

37 minutes ago

Mainz's Kunde Malong takes knee, Bayern and Dortmu ..

2 minutes ago

Govt provided all facilities to Sindh to contain C ..

2 minutes ago

Anti Vehicle Lifting Cell arrests four motorcycle ..

2 minutes ago

US protests head into second week over killing of ..

2 minutes ago

Bomb Blast in Eastern Afghanistan Kills 2 Border G ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.