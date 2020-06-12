One more corona patient dies in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2020 ) :One more coronavirus patient has died here at civil hospital's isolation ward on Friday, taking the tally to 33 in Hyderabad.

A 55 year old Ameer Bux resident of Tando Jam, has succumbed to the COVID-19 at isolation ward of the hospital.

The burial of the deceased would be carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) at a local graveyard near Tando Jam under supervision of district administration.