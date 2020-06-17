One more corona patient dies in Hyderabad

One more patient has died of COVID-19 here at civil hospital's isolation ward on Wednesday, taking the tally to 37 in Hyderabad

A 70-year-old Syed Rasheedul Hassan resident of Latifabad unit 10, has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at isolation ward of the hospital.

The burial of the deceased were carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOP) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.