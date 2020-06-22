One More Corona Patient Dies In Hyderabad
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:11 PM
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :One more patient has died of COVID-19 here at civil hospital's isolation ward on Monday, taking the tally to 42 in Hyderabad.
A 55 year old Nasser Abass, has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at isolation ward of the hospital.
The burial of the deceased was held as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.