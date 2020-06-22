One more corona patient dies in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :One more patient has died of COVID-19 here at civil hospital's isolation ward on Monday, taking the tally to 42 in Hyderabad.

A 55 year old Nasser Abass, has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at isolation ward of the hospital.

The burial of the deceased was held as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.