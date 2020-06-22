UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One More Corona Patient Dies In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd June 2020 | 05:11 PM

One more corona patient dies in Hyderabad

One more patient has died of COVID-19 here at civil hospital's isolation ward on Monday, taking the tally to 42 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2020 ) :One more patient has died of COVID-19 here at civil hospital's isolation ward on Monday, taking the tally to 42 in Hyderabad.

A 55 year old Nasser Abass, has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at isolation ward of the hospital.

The burial of the deceased was held as per standard operating procedures (SOPs) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.

Related Topics

Died Hyderabad

Recent Stories

Ajman Medical District performs coronavirus testin ..

15 minutes ago

Integrated Transport Centre improves public bus se ..

30 minutes ago

Korea's exports dip 7.5 pct in first 20 days of Ju ..

43 seconds ago

Four arrested in Indonesia tiger poaching case

45 seconds ago

Post-COVID-19 China-EU relations under spotlight a ..

46 seconds ago

Rs.8.9 mln aid distributed among police officials

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.