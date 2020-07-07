One More Corona Patient Dies In Hyderabad
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:10 PM
One more patient on Tuesday died of COVID-19 here in isolation ward, taking the tally to 50 in Hyderabad
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :One more patient on Tuesday died of COVID-19 here in isolation ward, taking the tally to 50 in Hyderabad.
60 years old Maqbool Memon, resident of Qasimabad phase-1, has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at isolation ward of civil hospital Hyderabad.
The burial of the deceased was carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOP) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.