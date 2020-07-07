One more corona patient dies in Hyderabad

One more patient on Tuesday died of COVID-19 here in isolation ward, taking the tally to 50 in Hyderabad

60 years old Maqbool Memon, resident of Qasimabad phase-1, has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at isolation ward of civil hospital Hyderabad.

The burial of the deceased was carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOP) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.