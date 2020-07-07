UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One More Corona Patient Dies In Hyderabad

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 11:10 PM

One more corona patient dies in Hyderabad

One more patient on Tuesday died of COVID-19 here in isolation ward, taking the tally to 50 in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :One more patient on Tuesday died of COVID-19 here in isolation ward, taking the tally to 50 in Hyderabad.

60 years old Maqbool Memon, resident of Qasimabad phase-1, has succumbed to the COVID-19 here at isolation ward of civil hospital Hyderabad.

The burial of the deceased was carried out as per standard operating procedures (SOP) at a local graveyard under supervision of district administration.

Related Topics

Died Hyderabad Qasimabad

Recent Stories

Grand Imam of Al-Azhar holds virtual meeting with ..

13 minutes ago

COVID-19 exposes companies without a digital roadm ..

28 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed reviews preparations and proto ..

43 minutes ago

ICCROM-Sharjah launches &#039;MEDINA&#039; regiona ..

2 hours ago

DEWA is first UAE government entity to utilise NVI ..

2 hours ago

UAE Rulers congratulate Solomon Islands Governor G ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.