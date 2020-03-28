One more Coronavirus case reported in Swat, toll rise to 3: Deputy Commissioner

(@FahadShabbir)

Deputy Commissioner, Saqib Raza on Saturday said a positive Coronavirus had been detected in a woman, a resident of Charbagh which raised number of patients to 3 in Swat

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Deputy Commissioner, Saqib Raza on Saturday said a positive Coronavirus had been detected in a woman, a resident of Charbagh which raised number of patients to 3 in Swat.

He said this while talking to media persons.

He said the lady had arrived from New Zealand few days ago to Swat.

The tests of her husband and children were found negative, he added.

He advised people to stay homes and urged the expatriates to conduct their tests.

He said Coronavirus had been declared pandemic by WHO and cooperation of masses was imperative to defeat this infectious disease.