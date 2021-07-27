UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One More Coronavirus Patient Dies, 120 Test Positive In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 04:10 PM

One more Coronavirus patient dies, 120 test positive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :One more patient was died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 449 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic.

According to daily situation report issued here Tuesday, as many as 120 people were tested coronavirus positive till late Monday night with 9 percent positivity rate while number of total active cases had reached to 776 in Hyderabad.

The district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana informed that out of 776 active cases, 755 were isolated at their homes while 21 were admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 1369 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of which 120 cases were reported as positive with 9 percent positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 259956 people had received first jab while 79432 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During last 24 hours, total 2384 people were received first jab while 1267 people were given second dose of the vaccine, the report said.

Related Topics

Karachi Died Hyderabad Progress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Khadija Siddiqui case: Shah Hussain early release ..

8 minutes ago

9th, 11th grades examination start across KP

1 minute ago

PMD predicts chances of light rain in Karachi

2 minutes ago

FBR notifies committee for integration of business ..

2 minutes ago

China's Nanjing tightens restrictive measures to s ..

2 minutes ago

Police arrest five Afghans in murder case in kohat ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.