One more Coronavirus patient dies, 120 test positive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2021 ) :One more patient was died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 449 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic.

According to daily situation report issued here Tuesday, as many as 120 people were tested coronavirus positive till late Monday night with 9 percent positivity rate while number of total active cases had reached to 776 in Hyderabad.

The district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana informed that out of 776 active cases, 755 were isolated at their homes while 21 were admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 1369 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of which 120 cases were reported as positive with 9 percent positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 259956 people had received first jab while 79432 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During last 24 hours, total 2384 people were received first jab while 1267 people were given second dose of the vaccine, the report said.