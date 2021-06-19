UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

One More Coronavirus Patient Dies In Faisalabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

One more coronavirus patient dies in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 13 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Saturday that 384 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during this period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 242 while 20,240 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 68 patients are under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 23 at DHQ Hospital and 8 admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 121 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Died From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE will remain staunch supporter, financier for r ..

26 minutes ago

130,478 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

56 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed orders construction of 16-km c ..

56 minutes ago

Today PSL 6 Match 29 Karachi Kings Vs. Quetta Glad ..

1 hour ago

Shooter Ayesha Al Muhairi becomes first Emirati to ..

1 hour ago

SU to withhold salaries of employees who failed to ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.