One more coronavirus patient dies in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :Another patient died of COVID-19 while 13 people tested positive during the last 24 hours in Faisalabad.

A spokesperson for the Health Department said on Saturday that 384 coronavirus tests were conducted in public and private sector labs during this period.

He said that total active cases in Faisalabad were reduced to 242 while 20,240 patients had so far recovered from the disease.

He said that 339 beds were allocated at the Allied Hospital, 133 at the DHQ Hospital and 150 at Government General Hospital Ghulam Muhammad Abad for COVID-19 patients.

At present, 68 patients are under treatment at the Allied Hospital, 23 at DHQ Hospital and 8 admitted to General Hospital. He further said that 121 confirmed patients were isolated at their homes in the district.