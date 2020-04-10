UrduPoint.com
One More Coronavirus Positive Case Reported In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 10th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

One more coronavirus positive case reported in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2020 ) :The number of confirmed corona virus cases were increased to 163 as one new local transmission case was reported here in Hyderabad on Friday.

According to data updated here on Friday, out of 163 confirmed corona virus cases, majority were of local transmission.

The Sindh Health department officials informed that majority of patients were admitted in COVID-19 isolation wards set up in different hospitals of the city for further treatment.

Of these 163 confirmed cases, one patient has so for been recovered and discharged from LU hospital's isolation ward while two patients had lost their lives , report said and added that 160 patients are under treatment.

