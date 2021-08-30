One more COVID-19 patient dies, 120 test positive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2021 ) :One more patient has died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 505 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report, as many as 120 people were tested coronavirus positive till late Sunday night with a 9% positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached to 2031 in Hyderabad.

The district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana informed that out of 2031 active cases, 2001 were isolated at their homes while 30 were admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 1296 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, out of which 120 cases were reported as positive with a 9% positivity rate,the daily situation report stated.