One More COVID-19 Patient Dies, 147 Test Positive In Hyderabad

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 24th August 2021 | 07:27 PM

One more patient has died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, lifting the number of total deaths to 502 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2021 ) :One more patient has died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, lifting the number of total deaths to 502 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic.

According to daily situation report, as many as 147 people were tested coronavirus positive till late Monday night with 11 positivity rate while number of total active cases had reached to 2054 in Hyderabad.

The district focal person Dr. Imdad Chana informed that out of 2054 active cases, 2020 were isolated at their homes while 34 were admitted in different hospitals of Hyderabad and Karachi.

As many as 1248 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 147 cases were reported as positive with 11% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 556181 people had received first jab while 189247 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During last 24 hours, total 2620 people were received first jab while 1575 people were given second dose of the vaccine, report said.

