One more COVID-19 patient dies in Hyderabad

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th May, 2020 ) :One more coronavirus patient has died here on Tuesday while 8 other members of his family are being quarantined.

Tando Adam based 45 years old Naveed Babu Chandrigar had been tested COVID-19 positive two weeks ago and was shifted to isolation ward at Hyderabad, Dr. Sadiq Baloch said.

Taluka Focal Person Tando Adam Dr. Baloch while confirming the death of Naveed Babu Chandrigar said he will be buried at local graveyard according to SOP issued by the health department for COVID-19 patients.

Dr. Sadiq Baloch said eight other family members of deceased Naveed had been tested COVID-19 out of them 6 are admitted at isolation center of Sanghar while his two daughters are quarantined at home.