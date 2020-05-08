One More COVID-19 Patient Dies In Hyderabad
Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:51 PM
One more coronavirus patient has died on Friday taking to tally to six in Hyderabad
Dilawar Ali Qureshi, 45 belonged to Liaquat colony area, was admitted at COVID-19 isolation ward of civil hospital on May 05 and has succumbed to the viral infection.
The deceased was a clerk at Deputy Commissioner office and currently posted at Mukhtiarkar City's office.
The burial of the deceased was taken place as per standard operating procedures at a local graveyard.