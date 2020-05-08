One more COVID-19 patient dies in Hyderabad

One more coronavirus patient has died on Friday taking to tally to six in Hyderabad

Dilawar Ali Qureshi, 45 belonged to Liaquat colony area, was admitted at COVID-19 isolation ward of civil hospital on May 05 and has succumbed to the viral infection.

The deceased was a clerk at Deputy Commissioner office and currently posted at Mukhtiarkar City's office.

The burial of the deceased was taken place as per standard operating procedures at a local graveyard.