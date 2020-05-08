UrduPoint.com
One More COVID-19 Patient Dies In Hyderabad

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:51 PM

One more COVID-19 patient dies in Hyderabad

One more coronavirus patient has died on Friday taking to tally to six in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2020 ) :One more coronavirus patient has died on Friday taking to tally to six in Hyderabad.

Dilawar Ali Qureshi, 45 belonged to Liaquat colony area, was admitted at COVID-19 isolation ward of civil hospital on May 05 and has succumbed to the viral infection.

The deceased was a clerk at Deputy Commissioner office and currently posted at Mukhtiarkar City's office.

The burial of the deceased was taken place as per standard operating procedures at a local graveyard.

