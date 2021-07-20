One more Covid death in IIOJK, 123 fresh positive cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2021 ) :One more person died due to Covid-19 in Indian illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, with the reporting of one more Covid death from Chest Disease Hospital Srinagar and the death toll in Kashmir Valley and Jammu region has reached to 4,365 and 123 fresh positive cases has pushed the tally of positive cases to 320,024.

The officials said that the total number of active cases are 1,773 including 1,019 from Kashmir valley and 754 from Jammu region.

With 268 more recoveries, the tally of total recoveries in Kashmir valley and Jammu region has reached to 313,886 which is 98.08 percent of the total cases.

Meanwhile, authorities said that no fresh case of Mucormycosis popularly known as black fungus was reported and tally stands at 34.

As per the daily information bulletin 2,658,983 persons in the territory are under observation while 9,226 persons have been kept under home quarantine besides that 1,773 persons are in isolation.

Meanwhile, in Ladakh region as per the media bulletin released by the Directorate of Health Services said that, a total of 11 new positive sample reports of Covid-19 were received, eight in Leh and three in Kargil district. While a total of 1792 sample reports in Ladakh – Leh: 972 and Kargil: 820 were found negative.

No death from Covid-19 was reported in Ladakh. The bulletin further details that Ladakh has discharged 11 patients, five in Leh and six in Kargil. With this, the total number of COVID-19 active cases in Ladakh is at 103; 84 in Leh and 19 in Kargil district.