One more COVID patient dies, 112 test positive in Hyderabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :One more patient has died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 568 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report, as many as 112 people were tested coronavirus positive on Thursday with a 7% positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached to 1544 in Hyderabad.

As many as 1683 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of which 112 cases were reported as positive with a 7% positivity rate, the daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 552117 people had received first jab while 260151 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, 3253 people received their first jab while 2816 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.