UrduPoint.com

One More COVID Patient Dies, 26 Test Positive

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 07:25 PM

One more COVID patient dies, 26 test positive

One more patient has died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 605 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :One more patient has died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 605 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic.

According to daily situation report, as many as 26 people were tested coronavirus positive on Tuesday with 3% positivity rate while number of total active cases had reached to 955 in Hyderabad.

As many as 745 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 26 cases were reported as positive with 3% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 658763 people had received first jab while 346170 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During last 24 hours, 3914 people were received first jab while 2595 people were given second dose of the vaccine, report said.

Related Topics

Died Hyderabad Progress Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed meet at UAE ..

Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed meet at UAE Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

15 minutes ago
 NATO Deployed Experts in Lithuania to Help Cope Wi ..

NATO Deployed Experts in Lithuania to Help Cope With Migration Crisis - Stoltenb ..

54 seconds ago
 Chief Minister takes live calls at FM 95 radio

Chief Minister takes live calls at FM 95 radio

55 seconds ago
 COVID-19 claims 2 more lives with addition of 318 ..

COVID-19 claims 2 more lives with addition of 318 infected people

57 seconds ago
 Lawyers conclude arguments in plea seeking evidenc ..

Lawyers conclude arguments in plea seeking evidence record

59 seconds ago
 Chief Minister visits Kashana Welfare Home

Chief Minister visits Kashana Welfare Home

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.