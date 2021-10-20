One more COVID patient dies, 26 test positive

One more patient has died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 605 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :One more patient has died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 605 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic.

According to daily situation report, as many as 26 people were tested coronavirus positive on Tuesday with 3% positivity rate while number of total active cases had reached to 955 in Hyderabad.

As many as 745 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 26 cases were reported as positive with 3% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 658763 people had received first jab while 346170 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During last 24 hours, 3914 people were received first jab while 2595 people were given second dose of the vaccine, report said.