One More COVID Patient Dies, 30 Test Positive In Hyderabad

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 02nd November 2021 | 09:58 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2021 ) :One more patient has died of coronavirus during last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 609 in the district since outbreak of the pandemic.

According to daily situation report, as many as 30 people were tested coronavirus positive on Monday with 63% positivity rate while number of total active cases had reached to 320 in Hyderabad.

As many as 1070 tests were performed during last 24 hours, of them 30 cases were reported as positive with 3% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official data, inoculation process continued at vaccination centres where 703,090 people had received first jab while 355,780 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During last 24 hours, 2805 people were vaccinated at different centres, report said.

