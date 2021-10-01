One more Covid patient dies, 70 test positive in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2021 ) :One more patient has died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours, taking the number of total deaths to 578 in the district since the outbreak of the pandemic.

According to a daily situation report, as many as 70 people were tested coronavirus positive on Thursday with 6% positivity rate while the number of total active cases had reached to 1419 in Hyderabad.

As many as 1106 tests were performed during the last 24 hours, of which 70 cases were reported as positive with 6% positivity rate, daily situation report stated.

As per official figures received by APP, inoculation process was in progress at vaccination centres where 577074 people had received first jab while 286039 received second dose of COVID-19 vaccine in the district.

During the last 24 hours, 5057 people received their first jab while 4469 people were given a second dose of the vaccine, the report said.